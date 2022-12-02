Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,041,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $47,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $46.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.67. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.70.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

