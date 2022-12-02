Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,879 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Waters by 404.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Waters by 48.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Waters by 122.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WAT opened at $346.93 on Friday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $375.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

