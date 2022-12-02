Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires New Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 34,852 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after buying an additional 141,051 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $75.31 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $50.63 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WRB. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

