Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 106,300 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 388.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Pool worth $46,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 142.9% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $338.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $571.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

