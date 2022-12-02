Envista (NYSE:NVST) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.76 and last traded at $34.27. Approximately 46,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,463,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Envista Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Envista had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Envista by 69.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Envista by 50.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 419.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 8,922.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

