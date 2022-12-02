Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 79,523 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,523 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.11% of AmerisourceBergen worth $33,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $171.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $172.17.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

