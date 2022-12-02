W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

NYSE WPC opened at $80.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.25%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading

