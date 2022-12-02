Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $461.84

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $461.84 and last traded at $461.84, with a volume of 5345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $450.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.20.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $417.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Cintas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.