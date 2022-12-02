Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18. Approximately 2,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 144,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.
Several research firms recently issued reports on DFH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $868.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.08.
Dream Finders Homes Company Profile
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
