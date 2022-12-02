Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Sets New 1-Year High at $126.71

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $126.71 and last traded at $126.40, with a volume of 32938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 221.60 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,516,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,516,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,531 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,796. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

