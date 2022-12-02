Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,603 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,098,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,603 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Packaging Co. of America worth $151,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $136.16 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.82.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

