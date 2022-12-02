Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COPX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $36.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

