27,160 Shares in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHAU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $408,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares by 232.7% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CHAU opened at $20.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $42.41.

