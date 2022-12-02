Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,337 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 864,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after buying an additional 23,184 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 470,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 445,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 92,383 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 150,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 338,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 44,475 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

AAAU stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57.

