Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

NYSE WSM opened at $116.72 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $190.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 18.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.67.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.