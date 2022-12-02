Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 30th

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.6% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,259 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the first quarter worth $247,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 550,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

