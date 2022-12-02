Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 30th

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.6% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Trading Up 1.9 %
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
