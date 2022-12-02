SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Holdings Increased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in SAP by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SAP by 77.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAP opened at $112.01 on Friday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $141.68. The stock has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on SAP from €95.00 ($97.94) to €100.00 ($103.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.07.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

