First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

INBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

First Internet Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $241.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $53.56.

Insider Activity at First Internet Bancorp

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,214. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Justin P. Christian acquired 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $249,724.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,475 shares of company stock valued at $508,644. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 377,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 135,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 41.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 127,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 37,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

