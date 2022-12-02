SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.69–$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $456.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $461.34 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.28)-($0.24) EPS.

SecureWorks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $7.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $17.67.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCWX. StockNews.com began coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

