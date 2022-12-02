Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,623,858 shares of company stock valued at $167,594,928 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Trading Up 0.7 %

International Paper Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

