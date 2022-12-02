Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Stratus Properties Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STRS opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21. Stratus Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Stratus Properties during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Stratus Properties in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Stratus Properties by 200.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Stratus Properties by 342.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Stratus Properties in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.
Stratus Properties Company Profile
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
