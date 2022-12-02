Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $364-$366 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.38 million. Zscaler also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.23-$1.25 EPS.

Zscaler Trading Up 8.3 %

Zscaler stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.39. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $334.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.64.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Zscaler by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

