Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.28)-$(0.27) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.29). The company issued revenue guidance of $144-146 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.12 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.15–$1.14 EPS.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.15. Asana has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $95.25.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Asana

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Asana to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.41.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Asana by 1,624.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after buying an additional 476,835 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after buying an additional 448,379 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Asana by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 819,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,227,000 after purchasing an additional 291,178 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,367,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

