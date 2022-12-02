Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Decreased by Analyst

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Donaldson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Donaldson’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Donaldson Price Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $60.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

