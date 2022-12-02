Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,438,000 after buying an additional 3,077,685 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $123.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

