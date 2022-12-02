25,548 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 56,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPM. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. The company had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

