Wade G W & Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.91 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51.

