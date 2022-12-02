Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Dillard’s by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DDS. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.50.

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total transaction of $845,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DDS opened at $359.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.70. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $390.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.58%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

