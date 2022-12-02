TheStreet Upgrades Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) to B

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Cincinnati Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Bancorp stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cincinnati Bancorp stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp comprises 0.8% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Horan Securities Inc. owned approximately 2.97% of Cincinnati Bancorp worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

