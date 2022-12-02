Enbridge Inc. (ENB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on March 1st

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6538 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Enbridge has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years. Enbridge has a dividend payout ratio of 112.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Enbridge to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.9%.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $107,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $200,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

