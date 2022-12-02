Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Desjardins issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.75 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.38.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of RY stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.29. The company has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $119.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

