Wade G W & Inc. Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,522 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Honest were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 111.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Honest during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honest from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honest from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Honest from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Honest Price Performance

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $2.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $8.63.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.47 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 27.30% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Honest

In related news, insider Janis Hoyt sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $34,619.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Janis Hoyt sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $34,619.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $50,245.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,340 shares of company stock worth $173,337 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

