Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 224,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

AMOT opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $585.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.51. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $43.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

AMOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 47.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 167.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 74.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Motion Technologies

(Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.