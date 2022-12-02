Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Patterson Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDCO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Patterson Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after buying an additional 375,904 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 418,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 215,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,558,000 after acquiring an additional 147,277 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1,294.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 140,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,830,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,608,000 after acquiring an additional 100,773 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.