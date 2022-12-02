Wade G W & Inc. Buys 566 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $48,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $45.76 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

