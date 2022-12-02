Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Pure Storage Trading Up 3.6 %

PSTG stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 756.44, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 176.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 233.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 97,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 68,168 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $501,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

