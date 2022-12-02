Virtu Financial LLC Takes $904,000 Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE SKX opened at $42.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.31. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $49.89.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

