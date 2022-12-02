Royal Bank of Canada to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.75 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $8.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.38.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $100.26 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day moving average of $96.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,114,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 19.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,895,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

