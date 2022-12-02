Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,309 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of M. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at $477,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,247.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 157,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 145,793 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 85,568 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

Macy’s Price Performance

M stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $28.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.