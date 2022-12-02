Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
Shares of FRO stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13.
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
