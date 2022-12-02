Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 10.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 46.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 11.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Frontline by 6.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Frontline by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

