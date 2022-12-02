Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 145.2% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after buying an additional 2,906,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Summit Insights raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. New Street Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.52.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

