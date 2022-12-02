Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 774 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,603 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Shares of F opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

