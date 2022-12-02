Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 5.5%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.36 and last traded at $86.50. Approximately 13,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 999,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.49.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average of $59.69.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $198,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at $829,920.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,579 shares of company stock worth $3,745,811 over the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 32.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,527,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,158,000 after acquiring an additional 118,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

