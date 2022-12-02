Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Trading Up 5.3%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 214,248 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,803,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GRAB shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Grab Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Institutional Trading of Grab

Grab Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Grab in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the third quarter valued at $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Grab in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Grab in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also

