Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 22.90 on March 21st

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.27) per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Impax Asset Management Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock opened at GBX 804.09 ($9.62) on Friday. Impax Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 483.54 ($5.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,508 ($18.04). The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 2,023.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 642.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 644.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($11.96) price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Wednesday.

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

