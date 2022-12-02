Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OKTA. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.07.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $67.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Okta has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $244.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.27.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth $1,365,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 27.7% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 3.9% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Okta by 12.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 242,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 27,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

