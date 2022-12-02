Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Atlantic Securities from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $413.42.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $357.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.79. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,783,090,000 after buying an additional 281,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after buying an additional 417,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,149,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,740,000 after buying an additional 49,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,714,000 after buying an additional 97,797 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,489,000 after purchasing an additional 191,852 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

