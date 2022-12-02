Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average of $93.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.45 and a 12 month high of $186.28.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $250,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,448 shares in the company, valued at $20,094,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,448 shares in the company, valued at $20,094,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $378,374.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,892.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,506 shares of company stock worth $7,057,756. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

