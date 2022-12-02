Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

NYSE PPG opened at $134.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.49.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

