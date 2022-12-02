Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,683 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 112.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 124.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

